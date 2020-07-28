A sinkhole has opened up on South Sound Road, in the vicinity of the Rugby Club grounds.
Motorists are being asked to exercise caution while driving through the area this evening.
Officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service are at the scene to direct traffic.
The RCIPS advised that the National Roads Authority will be carrying out repairs at the location.
