Cayman continued its negative COVID-19 tests stretch on Tuesday as no new cases were reported in the latest batch of tests, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

Local cases remained unchanged at 203, after the 293 tests were returned with negative results.

Lee, in a brief statement, said the COVID-19 tests were carried out since his last report on Monday.

With these latest tests, Cayman’s overall COVID-19 test total stands at 29,466.

Since Cayman’s first confirmed case in March, there have been 203 coronavirus patients, one of whom died. He was an Italian cruise shipper and the first COVID-19 case on island.

All 202 patients have fully recovered and there are currently no active cases on the islands.

The last COVID-19 cases were recorded on 13 July, when two people tested positive for the virus.

Lee also reported on the continuing exercise of antibody testing that have been conducted at the Health Services Authority and Health City Cayman Islands.

As of Tuesday, he said, 1,755 antibody tests have been conducted, 55% of which have been carried out at the Health Services Authority.

Of those tests, Lee said in his statement, there have been 52 positives, 36 of which are people who had previously tested positive in PCR tests, and six of whom were contacts of previous PCR-positive people.

“This leaves ten who have no identified COVID-19 contact history,” Lee said.

The antibody tests, unlike the PCR tests, are conducted using a blood sample which is used to determine if a patient previously had COVID-19.