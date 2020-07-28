Latest repatriation flight takes Philippine nationals home

A British Airways flight is set to depart Grand Cayman this afternoon to repatriate Philippine nationals to their home country.

The fully-booked flight is scheduled to fly to Heathrow, London, via Nassau in the Bahamas. After disembarking at Heathrow, the passengers will transfer to a flight to the Philippine capital, Manila.

This is the second evacuation flight that has been organised for Philippine citizens, many of whom have lost their jobs in the Cayman Islands.

Another British Airways flight to London has been organised for 31 Aug., mostly for students attending school or college in the UK, and their family members. Other such flights are also expected to be organised, depending on demand.

Referring to efforts to organise other repatriation flights, Governor Martyn Roper, at a press conference on 17 July, said good progress was being made in scheduling a flight to Managua for more than 120 Nicaraguans who are stranded in Cayman. An evacuation flight to Nicaragua on which they were booked was cancelled at the last minute in March.

Upcoming Cayman Airways flights

Cayman Airways has organised flights to Miami, Florida, and Kingston, Jamaica, over the next few weeks.

On 12 Aug., a CAL flight from Grand Cayman to Kingston will depart at 10am, and a return flight from Kingston to Grand Cayman is scheduled for 12:15pm.

A flight from Grand Cayman to Miami will operate at 10am on Monday, 3 Aug., and will return on 2:10pm the same day.

On Friday, 14 Aug., a flight to Miami will leave Cayman at 10am, and return at 1:40pm. A second flight will depart Cayman the same day at 3:30pm, and return at 7:10pm.

And on Monday, 24 Aug., a CAL flight will depart Cayman at 10am and return from Miami at 1:40pm.

The airline’s ticket office on Owen Roberts Drive reopened to the public on Monday, 27 July, for the sale of tickets for domestic travel, and for travel on outbound repatriation flights. The office is open from 9am to 3pm, Monday through Saturday.

The Cayman Airways Reservations Call Centre will serve customers from 7am to 7pm Monday through Friday, and from 9am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays, the airline said.

To book domestic and outbound international flights, call Cayman Airways Reservations on 949-2311 or book online at www.caymanairways.com.

Changes to flight arrangements

Last week, the government announced that residents and visitors who want to leave the Cayman Islands on Cayman Airways or on charter flights should make their travel arrangements directly with the carrier instead of through Travel Time.

People contracting a charter service or travelling via private aircraft must receive authorisation from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands.

Those wishing to book seats on British Airways air-bridge flights to London can still continue to use Travel Time, a unit run by the Ministry of International Trade, Aviation and Maritime Affairs and which works with the Governor’s Office.

Anyone intending to travel to Cayman from overseas is still required to register with Travel Time at www.exploregov.ky/traveltime.