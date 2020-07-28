Jobless tourism workers who missed the deadline to register for stipends from the government can still apply for financial assistance when registration reopens tomorrow (29 July).

The Ministry of Tourism stated in a press release that registration would reopen for people who have lost their jobs in the tourism industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent closing of Cayman’s borders.

Applicants can register online from tomorrow until Friday, 7 Aug.

The government launched the stipend for displaced tourism-sector workers on 21 May. By 9 June, 2,700 people had registered for the payment of $1,000 a month over three months, equating to a total payout of $8.1 million.

Those applying for the stipend now must meet the following criteria, according to the ministry:

Caymanian

Worked in the tourism sector

No longer working full time

Have not applied already

On its website, the Ministry of Tourism invites individuals who have previously filled out the application form and who have not received any communication from the ministry, to email [email protected]

The Cayman Compass has been contacted by a number of individuals who say they had not received the stipend, despite applying for it before the previous deadline. Others had queried how they could get the stipend if they had missed that earlier deadline.

The Ministry of Tourism stated that once the 7 Aug. deadline passes, a verification process will begin.

“Applicants are encouraged to respond to missed calls, voicemails and emails as representatives of the Ministry and Department of Tourism may be contacting them for further information,” the press release stated.

Applicants will be asked to verify that they are Caymanian, either by producing a copy of their Cayman Islands Voter Registration Card, their Caymanian Status Certificate or their Right to be Caymanian Certificate. A copy of their last pay slip or official employment letter will also be required and they may need to supply their previous job manager’s name, email and phone number.

They will also be required to provide a bank letter verifying their full bank account name and account number. Alternatively, they can upload a copy of a stamped bank deposit slip, clearly showing their name and account number.

The ministry said that once applicants have been verified, they will receive an official email with instructions about submitting their banking details for payment, and it urged applicants to monitor their spam or junk folders.

The ministry has set up a call centre to deal with queries from applicants asking about the official email and instructions on banking details. The call centre is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4:30pm, starting 29 July, and can be reached on the following telephone numbers:

526-1252

526-1254

526-1275

526-1276

526-1290

526-1291

The form can be accessed at https://www.visitcaymanislands.com/en-us/ourcayman/displaced-tourism-employee-form.