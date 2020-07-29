No new COVID cases for 16 days

For the sixteenth consecutive day, Cayman has recorded no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, in a brief statement issued via the Government Information Service, said Wednesday that of the 213 PCR tests carried out since Tuesday, all had returned negative results.

The last positive results were reported on 13 July, when two people were confirmed to have the virus.

As of Wednesday, there were no active cases in the Cayman Islands. The last active case was confirmed as fully recovered on 23 July.

However, the number of people in isolation is increasing. On Wednesday, according to government figures, 116 people were in isolation at their own homes or at government facilities. These include people who recently arrived on incoming repatriation flights.

So far, 29,679 PCR tests for COVID-19 have been done in Cayman.