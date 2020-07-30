9 years since dental nurse disappeared

Thursday marked the ninth anniversary of the disappearance of Jamaican dental nurse Kerran ‘Kerry-Ann’ Baker, who was last seen in Cayman on 30 July 2011.

The last sighting of Baker, 25, who had lived in Cayman for three years, was recorded on CCTV around 7:45pm on that Saturday evening. It showed her purchasing groceries at Foster’s Airport supermarket, then driving off in her white Honda Civic. A friend reported her missing the next day.

When police visited Baker’s home by Beach Bay in Lower Valley, they discovered her partially unpacked bags of groceries still sitting on her counter, along with her handbag and phone. There appeared to be signs of a struggle, police said at the time.

Police found her car parked beside bushes by the graveyard across from Pedro St. James in Savannah. The car keys were found in a nearby bush.

Grainy CCTV footage from the night of 30 July showed a man walking along the road in the rain, close to where the car was found.

More than 200 volunteers helped search the grounds at and around Pedro St. James, and divers searched the nearby shoreline, but found nothing.

A murder investigation was launched. A few months later, Baker’s former partner was arrested in connection with her disappearance. He was eventually released and never charged.

Now, nine years later, Baker is regarded as missing and presumed dead.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service say the investigation is ongoing.

“The disappearance of Ms. Kerran Baker in July 2011 is still an open and active murder investigation with the Serious Crime Review Team,” said RCIPS Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “We are encouraging witnesses to come forward with any information that may assist in solving this matter and bringing her family the closure they deserve.”

A $10,000 Crime Stoppers reward for information that leads to the missing woman and/or the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons involved in her disappearance remains uncollected.

Baker is one of more than 20 people who have gone missing in the Cayman Islands since 2010, including 10 boaters lost at sea in two separate incidents.

“Anyone with information about this, or any other historical cases and missing persons, may submit a tip anonymously via our website www.rcips.ky or through Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or www.caymancrimestoppers.com,” said Walton.