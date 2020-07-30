Ganja found in sea at West Bay and North Side

Police and the Coast Guard on Wednesday recovered packages of ganja that were discovered in the sea at two different locations by members of the public.

The first package, weighing about 26 pounds, was found in the waters off Andresen Road in West Bay around 1pm. When they realised it might contain drugs, they turned it over to harbour patrol officers, who contacted the Coast Guard.

Later that day, shortly after 5:30pm, members of the public contacted 9-1-1 after finding a package floating in the waters off Rum Point Drive. Police recovered four parcels containing suspected ganja, which weighed about 30 pounds.

In a statement, police said, “The RCIPS would like to commend these members of the public in doing the right thing and turning these packages over to the authorities, and advises anyone who discovers any package that may contain illegal substances, to do the same.”