Police respond to armed robbery at bus stop

Police have issued an appeal for victims to come forward following a report of a suspected armed robbery at a George Town bus stop on Wednesday night.

According to a police statement issued on Thursday, officers were dispatched just after 8pm to the public transport bus stop at the junction of Shedden Road and Eastern Avenue where there was a report of a robbery in progress.

Police were told that three men, two armed with machetes and another with what was believed to be a handgun, had approached the bus stop and stole items from people present.

The men then left the area, running to the rear of Liberty Lane.

They were wearing black-and-white long-sleeve clothing and masks at the time.

Police said no victims have come forward to report the robbery and they are appealing for anyone who was present, in particular those who had property stolen from them, to contact detectives at George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.