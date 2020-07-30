Cayman extends streak of negative COVID tests

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reports 263 negative COVID-19 tests, according to a Government Information press release.

Cayman has not recorded a positive test result since 13 July and there are no active cases in the Cayman Islands.

“The Cayman Islands can be proud of how well we are faring however, we must all continue to follow prevention measures including social distancing and frequent hand-washing in order to keep this trend going,” Lee is quoted as saying in the release.

There have been 203 total confirmed cases in the Cayman Islands. One person has died as a result of the disease, an Italian man who arrived in Cayman on a cruise ship.

There have been 29,942 tests carried out in the Cayman Islands.

Around the world

Britain reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in more than a month on Thursday, as ministers fretted about a second wave of cases in Europe and warned more quarantine restrictions were possible.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said COVID-19 was under some measure of control in Britain, but a resurgence in some European countries showed the pandemic was not over.

“It is absolutely vital as a country that we continue to keep our focus and our discipline, and that we don’t delude ourselves that somehow we are out of the woods or that that is all over, because it isn’t all over,” he said.

Hours later, official data showed 846 new positive tests in Britain – the highest number of daily infections since June 28.

There have been 16.5 million confirmed cases globally as of Thursday, with 655,112 deaths across 216 countries.