Mosquito spraying under way

The Mosquito Research and Control Unit will be carrying out aerial and truck operations tonight (Monday, 3 Aug.), according to a Government Information Service press release.

Operations are due to start at 7:20pm at the following sites:

Aerial spraying

South Sound

Fogging trucks

Farm Road in East End

Frank Sound, Botanic Park, and Old Man Bay up to Mastic Trail

Kaibo, Rum Point, Otto’s, Hutland, finishing at Mastic Trail Road

Bodden Town Police Station, Moon Bay, Midland Acres, Breakers, Seaview Road, Health City and High Rock Drive

Dog City Dykes, Harquail Theatre, Coconut Joe’s, White Hall Bay, Courts Road, Bodden Road, Eastern Avenue, Washington Road, finishing at Camana Bay

Barkers Dykes, Pappagallo, Powell Smith Road, Town Hall Road