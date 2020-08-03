Nicaraguan repatriation flight planned for Friday

More than 100 Nicaraguan nationals stranded in Cayman are one step closer to returning home.

Maria Leng, the deputy head of the Governor’s Office, told the Cayman Compass that a repatriation flight is being planned for later this week.

She confirmed in an email that “work is ongoing” with the Nicaraguan authorities on a flight planned for Friday, 7 Aug., adding, “we expect around 105 individuals to leave on that flight”.

The 105 individuals were part of a larger group of some 160 Nicaraguan nationals who were left stranded in Cayman after their original repatriation flight in mid-April was suddenly cancelled when Nicaragua unexpectedly closed its borders as it was grappling with its own COVID-19 outbreak.

Leng said passengers had secured their own tickets directly from Cayman Airways.

But the flight is not a done deal.

“We are working closely with the Nicaraguan community, Cayman Airways, Travel Time and the Nicaraguan Government on the last few requirements to ensure permission is granted for Friday’s flight,” added Leng.