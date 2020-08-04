Rape trial called off following guilty plea

A Grand Court rape trial has been called off moments before it was set to begin, after the defendant pleaded guilty.

Jay Tyson Chantilope, 25, was due to be tried for five days for two counts of rape and three counts of indecent assault.

The charges stem from an incident on 27 March, when Chantilope raped and indecently assaulted a woman known to him. In May, Chantilope had denied the charges; however, on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to both counts of rape.

Following his guilty pleas, defence attorney Prathna Bodden asked that both a social-inquiry and psychiatric report be created ahead of his sentencing.

Prosecutor Greg Walcolm said the Crown would request that the three indecent assault charges remain on file.

Justice Cheryll Richards discharged the jury and remanded Chantilope into custody.

Sentencing is set for 25 Sept.