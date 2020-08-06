Sandra Hill convicted of misusing ICT Law

Cayman Marl Road administrator Sandra Teresa Hill has been found guilty of misusing the Information and Communications Technology Law to abuse and harass businessman Matthew Leslie.

The charge stems from a podcast and a series of online posts made by Hill in February 2019, during which she levelled a number of allegations against Leslie.

Those allegations included details about Leslie’s marriage and other aspects of his personal and professional life. The allegations were then posted on Hill’s Cayman Marl Road website and its related social media platforms.

Justice Roger Chapple handed down his verdict earlier today (6 Aug.), in the Grand Court. Hill was subsequently released on bail and is to return for sentencing in October.

Check back for more details on this story.