Opposition requests governor’s emails with FCO

Opposition Leader Arden McLean has requested copies of emails between Governor Martyn Roper and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office following the governor’s announcement earlier this week that he plans to push through the recently defeated Domestic Partnership Bill, according to a press release issued late Thursday by the Opposition.

“The Official Opposition members wish to express their concern with the Governor’s statement,” the release reads.

McLean has written to the governor to request the emails that have resulted in his decision to use reserved powers granted through section 81 of the Constitution, according to the Opposition.

The Domestic Partnership Bill 2020 has been defeated in the LA. Posted by Cayman Compass on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

“We feel that for such a divisive, contentious and emotive issue it would be in the interest of good governance to have full and transparent disclosure so that the Caymanian people can have no doubts regarding the position of the UK Government,” the release stated.

The Domestic Partnership Bill was shot down 9-8 in the Legislative Assembly last week. It aimed to create a framework for same-sex couples to be provided the legal equivalent of marriage in the Cayman Islands. Providing that equivalent was a mandate handed down from the Cayman Islands Court of Appeals after it overturned Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s ruling that permitted same-sex marriage in Cayman.

HRC supports governor’s actions

The Cayman Islands Human Rights Commission also issued a press release late Thursday announcing its support of Roper’s announcement.

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures particularly when addressing human rights infractions,” the HRC said in the release.

“As a result of the Legislative Assembly’s failure to pass the [Domestic Partnership] Bill, the Cayman Islands continues to be in breach of our obligations to ensure a proper legal framework is in place.”