The Cayman Islands has been listed as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” on a list of international travel advisories issued Thursday by the US Department of State.

Cayman has not had anyone test positive for COVID-19 in 24 days (as of 6 Aug.) and has no active coronavirus cases, according to daily updates provided by Government Information Services.

“Reconsider travel to the Cayman Islands due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions,” the travel advisory reads.

A slew of advisories were reissued on Thursday with updates to COVID-19 information. There are four rating categories, from Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions to Level 4: Do Not Travel.

Cayman was labelled as having health concerns.

“Health risks are present, including current disease outbreaks or crises that disrupt a country’s medical infrastructure,” the advisory stated.

“Travelers to the Cayman Islands may experience border closures, airport closures, travel prohibitions, stay at home orders, business closures, and other emergency conditions within the Cayman Islands due to COVID-19.”

Meanwhile Cayman has almost fully reopened its economy after a near-total lockdown earlier this year aimed at suppressing the spread of COVID-19. The country’s medical facilities are providing services in a fashion similar to what was seen before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Cayman.

The Compass has requested comment from the Department of Tourism on the rating and is awaiting a reply.

The Cayman Islands is set to reopen its borders to international travel in a limited capacity on 1 Sept.

The State Department and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday lifted global advisories recommending US citizens avoid all international travel because of the coronavirus pandemic, and instead issued a raft of high-level warnings for individual countries.

“With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice,” the State Department said in a statement lifting its “Do Not Travel” advisory.

The CDC also dropped its global advisory recommending against all nonessential international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but nearly all countries remain on its highest Level 3 advisory to avoid all non-essential travel.

Several regional countries found themselves at either Level 3 or Level 4 as well.

Bahamas, Honduras, Haiti, Guyana, Cuba and Belize all were rated at Level 4: Do Not Travel, the most severe category.

Turks and Caicos, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Sint Maarten, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Jamaica, Grenada, the French West Indies, Dominica, Curacao, British Virgin Islands, Bonaire, Bermuda, Barbados, Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, and Anguilla all join Cayman as being listed as Level 3.