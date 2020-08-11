Forecasters have projected a new tropical disturbance that formed 900 miles off the west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands to develop into a tropical depression by later today.

“Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for additional development, and advisories could be initiated on a tropical depression as early as later today if these development trends continue,” the US National Hurricane Center said.

The NHC said first-light visible satellite imagery has shown a “better-defined center of circulation is forming in association with a low pressure system”.

Forecasters have given the tropical disturbance a high chance of formation over the next two days and a further chance of advancement through five days.

According to today’s projections, the system’s associated shower and thunderstorm activity became more organised overnight.

“The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward at around 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next few days, and conditions are expected to become less conducive for development by the end of the week,” the NHC said.