Masks in classroom part of school-opening guidelines

All teachers will take a COVID-19 test and students will be required to wear masks in school under guidelines for the new term.

Education leaders toured schools last week to ensure social-distancing markers, sanitisation stations and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus were in place.

Although there have been no cases of COVID-19 in Cayman for more than a month, officials are preparing for the new school year with the threat of the virus in mind.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks while inside school buildings – in compliance with current national regulations for the prevention and control of the virus, the Ministry of Education confirmed in a press release Monday.

“The wearing of masks for everyone indoors is necessary unless they are sitting silently. There is a higher chance of airborne transmission of the COVID-19 virus while students are talking, especially in enclosed spaces such as classrooms,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said in the release.

Other measures for the new term include social distancing of three feet in classrooms and six feet while moving around the school. Students will also be required to eat lunch at their desks.

It is possible that these measures could be relaxed before the new term begins. Education officials say they are adapting their plans based on advice from public-health leaders.

Government could further relax the national protocols to prevent the spread of the virus in the near future, given the prolonged period without any new cases.

Each school will be expected to produce their own reopening plan, based on guidelines from the ministry, and communicate this with parents.

Acting Director of Education Services, Tammy Banks-DaCosta, said in the release, “I encourage parents to remain in contact with school leaders, especially if they have questions in relation to this guidance and any other school related concerns.”

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who visited schools last week as part of an inspection process to ensure compliance with public-health guidelines, said she was satisfied with the progress made towards readying schools for the new academic year.

During the tours, classrooms, corridors and common areas were inspected for overall cleanliness, social-distancing markers, signage, and adequate hand-washing and sanitisation facilities. The team also inspected specific areas that have been identified as supplementary classrooms and storage space to maintain appropriate social distancing.

“I am pleased with the efforts that our schools have expended so far to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff during the upcoming academic year,” said the minister.

“I recognise that we have not yet achieved a complete state of readiness; still I am confident that DES [Department of Education Services] will continue to work closely with our schools to ensure that all the necessary measures are put in place before students return.”

Additional school-specific guidance will include advice on:

Daily operations;

Hygiene practices and provisions;

Wellness;

Transportation (including school-bus measures);

After-school activities.

Contact information for government-school leaders, as well as the General Guidance Document for the Re-opening of Schools and Early Childhood Care and Education Centres, are available at www.exploregov.ky/coronavirus-education