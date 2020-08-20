Both of Cayman’s private hospitals are opening medical centres in Camana Bay.

Doctors Hospital, based on Smith Road in George Town, announced this week that it will be opening a “complementary Information and Testing Centre” for COVID-19 screening in Camana Bay on Monday, 24 Aug.

Health City Cayman Islands, based in East End, announced on 5 Aug. that it would be opening a “satellite specialty medical care centre” on Forum Lane within six to eight weeks.

Doctors Hospital will initially carry out PCR and antibody testing for COVID-19 at the Camana Bay location. It has been offering those tests at the main hospital for several months.

In a statement, the hospital said its Smith Road location remains open and fully functional.

Doctors Hospital board chairman and chief radiologist Dr. Yaron Rado said the hospital’s vision for Camana Bay is driven by “patient-centered care, which is delivered by a fully empowered team of professionals and the latest advancements in medicine and technology”.

The statement said that along with COVID-19 PCR and antibody testing, the Camana Bay centre would also offer “outpatient consultations and educational opportunities for a range of specialized medical and surgical services, such as bariatric and weight management, cardiology and interventional cardiology, oncology, and holistic care for men, women, and children”.

The hospital’s board vice chairman and chief pharmacist David Pellow said in the statement, “We are proud to integrate healthcare services into the Camana Bay community which are backed by a fulsome hospital setup with 24/7 specialist care, radiology, pharmacy, laboratory and admission services – all without switching healthcare providers.”

Health City officials said they were responding to requests from their patients for access to a more central location.

The hospital’s clinical director, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, said in a statement, “We want to ensure we are making specialized outpatient care and surgical follow-up care as accessible as possible for all patients needing our services.”

He said surgical and diagnostic services will continue to be based at the main hospital, while outpatient and follow-up care will be offered as part of the medical and surgical services available at the Camana Bay office.

Health City chief business officer Shomari Scott said in the statement, “We are opening this new location at Camana Bay to better serve Cayman Islands residents and the local community, as the majority of the population either live or work on the western side of Grand Cayman.

“Additionally, when our islands reopen to medical tourists, the Camana Bay center will provide a location closer to the ports of entry and to visitors who prefer to stay in the Seven Mile Beach area before and after their procedures.”

Health City’s Camana Bay office will not function as a general practice clinic, but will offer outpatient consultations for cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, medical oncology, gastroenterology, gynaecology, urology and other services.

Chattuparambil said, “Patients have told us that with their busy work lives and schedules, it is not always convenient to come to the hospital in East End for consultations as they live and work on the other side of the island. So, we have listened and are coming closer to our valued patients.”

Dart’s president of business development, Jackie Doak, welcomed Health City to Camana Bay, stating in the release, “Our goal has always been to offer convenience and accessibility to those who live, work and play in Camana Bay. Health City’s Camana Bay office will be a positive addition to the Town Centre, expanding the breadth of health services already offered.”