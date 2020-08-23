TS Laura to bring wind and heavy rain from Sunday night

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service has warned of potential flooding in connection with Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to bring heavy showers to the Cayman Islands through Monday.

As Laura is forecast to move across Cuba, the system will affect the islands from tonight, with fresh, gusty winds, mainly over Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

A decrease in shower activity is expected by Tuesday morning, as the system moves across the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical storm conditions are predicted for the Dominican Republic, Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the southeastern Bahamas and Cuba through Monday.

The US National Hurricane Center said storm conditions are also possible in the central Bahamas and on Andros Island, as well as the Florida Keys.

Laura currently has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, but it may develop hurricane strength as it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

If forecasts are correct, this week could see a rare event: two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.

Tropical Storm Marco has maximum sustained winds of 70mph as it is moving northwest. Marco is forecast to make landfall on the Louisiana coast as Category 1 hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Laura is tracking the same coastline and will reach the area late on Wednesday.