Cello and piano musical soirée offers an encore

Anyone who supports or attends the Cayman Arts Festival’s events is well familiar with its roster of extraordinarily talented musical performers.

On 19 Aug., CAF hosted its first post-lockdown concert at St. George’s Anglican Church, with Glen Inanga and Crystal Corkish on piano, and Dequan Smith on cello. The event was such a success that it was sold out.

Therefore, due to popular demand, the musicians are returning for an encore on Wednesday. Same time, same place.

They will play works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Max Bruch, Niccolo Paganini, Edward Elgar, Johannes Brahms and Edward Grieg. Seating will be limited to 50 people, so those wishing to attend should buy tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Over the years, CAF has nurtured and promoted local talent, along with inviting globally-recognised artists to come and perform in Cayman. Audiences have been treated to the sounds of ‘Queen of Harps’ Catrin Finch – who was once Royal harpist to Prince Charles – as well as Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason (Sheku played at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding) and piano prodigy Joey Alexander, to name a few.

The New York Cabaret Night, led by singer KT Sullivan, is a festival favourite, bringing Broadway and the legendary atmosphere of the The Algonquin Hotel to the local stage.

For now, residents have the chance to witness the skill of some of Cayman’s finest musicians and support the CAF at the same time.

Tickets for the soirée are $25 for adults and $5 for students (up to 18 years) and it will run from 6-7pm. To buy tickets or for further information, email [email protected] or call 922-5550.