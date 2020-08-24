Latest COVID tests all return negative results

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported on Monday afternoon that of the 264 COVID-19 tests carried out since Friday, 21 Aug., all have returned negative results.

This is the fifth consecutive day without a positive result. Cayman had gone 37 days without a positive COVID-19 result until Wednesday, 10 Aug., when two travellers who had arrived in Cayman on board flights in the preceding two weeks, and who had been in isolation for a fortnight, tested positive.

Both individuals, who are asymptomatic, will remain in quarantine until they test negative.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel William-Rodrigues is currently 92.

A Government Information Service spokesperson on Monday clarified the arrangements relating to people who are quarantined in government facilities – basically, hotel rooms that are converted for use for isolation purposes – and those are allowed to self-isolate in their homes.

The GIS spokesperson said, “Individuals currently residing in the Cayman Islands who attend a physician with flu-like symptoms will be asked to isolate at home while a COVID-19 test is resulted.

“Isolation in a government facility is mandatory for all returning travellers. Individuals can ask for an exemption due to medical reasons through Travel Time following an initial assessment by an attending physician. The Chief Medical Officer and the Medical Officer of Health will review the request and make a determination. Once an individual is approved for home isolation, an Environmental Health Officer will assess the residence for suitability and report to the Medical Officer of Health.”

More details relating to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions are expected to be discussed at a press conference scheduled for 2pm on Tuesday.