Sandra Hill appears in court on disorderly conduct, harassment charges

Cayman Marl Road administrator Sandra Teresa Hill appeared before the Summary Court today (Tuesday, 25 Aug.) to answer charges in two separate cases.

The first matter, which involves a charge of disorderly conduct, stems from a series of interactions between Hill and the complainant, Wilson Mendoza, which date back to July 2019.

The charge alleges that Hill, 47, attended a Lisa Lane address in West Bay, and “threateningly did use abusive or calumnious language accompanied by such behaviour to persons publicly such as would tend to provoke a breach of the peace”.

At the time, there was an ongoing dispute over access to an easement which runs through a property owned by Mendoza but had been previously used by former government minister Mike Adam to access his home. Hill was part of a group of people who attended the property to protest against Mendoza’s decision to restrict access to the easement.

Appearing without a lawyer before Magistrate Valdis Foldats on Tuesday, Hill entered a not-guilty plea to the disorderly-conduct charge.

The second matter relates to allegations made by Hill against Eddra Forbes-Dilbert that occurred between 25 and 27 Nov. last year.

In a series of posts and in a show that aired on Hill’s Cayman Marl Road website, she alleged that Forbes-Dilbert, who is originally from Honduras, had circumvented Cayman’s immigration system in order to enter the country, because of an alleged illness.

Hill was charged with one count of causing harassment, alarm or distress, and another count of using the ICT (Information and Communications Technology) network to abuse, annoy or harass. She entered not-guilty pleas to both charges, and was released on bail.

She is due to return to court on 17 Sept.