No new COVID cases; HSA testing clinic moves

All 141 COVID-19 test results released on Friday were negative, reported Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

The last two positive COVID-19 cases in Cayman were reported 19 Aug. Both positives came from recently arrived travellers who were subject to a 14-day isolation period. Those individuals are currently Cayman’s only two active cases.

The total number of people in isolation for coronavirus screening stands at 297.

Beginning Monday, the Health Services Authority’s COVID-19 testing clinic will be relocated and can be accessed by parking in the lot for the Seventh Day Adventist Church next to Cayman Islands Hospital.

The new clinic site is at the previous location of the Physiotherapy Department, on the side of the hospital facing the church.

Free COVID-19 screening tests can be scheduled with HSA online at https://www.hsa.ky/Appointment/. Testing is by appointment only and must be made two business days in advance.

Available appointment times are limited, from 7:30-8:20am Monday-Friday.

Test results should be emailed to patients after approximately 24 hours.

A total of 35,195 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the Cayman Islands to date. Of those tests, 205 cases have been confirmed since March. Two cases remain active and one person, a cruise ship passenger, died.