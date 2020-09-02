Students get COVID care packs from Lions Club

Members of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman delivered COVID-19 care packs to John Gray High School students last week as they returned to school.

The club, led by president Carmin Godfrey, distributed the complimentary packets to Year 7 students on Wednesday, 26 Aug., as part of an initiative aimed at reminding pupils to practise good hygiene as a guard against the virus.

“Although restrictions have been lifted further, we still need to be cautious and continue with good hygiene practices,” Godfrey said in a press release. “The Lions Club of Grand Cayman is aware of this and in an effort to help keep our children safe, we chose to do this project. After all, the children are the future of these islands.”



The project, which was spearheaded by marketing committee chair Reshma Ragoonath and 3rd vice president Patricia Forbes, was made possible with the donation of 500 masks and four gallons of hand sanitiser from Blue Water Medical. The club also used money from its various fundraising initiatives within the community to prepare the care packets.

Blue Water Medical sales manager Jordan Stubblefield said the company was pleased to able to help students as they transition to a new school environment.

“We decided to partner with the Lions Club of Grand Cayman because they do such an outstanding job working in our community and with our young children. Being able to provide PPEs for these kids and keeping them safe during this pandemic is of utmost importance,” Stubblefield said.

The COVID-19 care packets were distributed at the welcome assembly for Year 7 students at the high school.

John Gray Principal Jonathan Clark expressed his gratitude for the gesture, since, he said, it made the occasion extra special for the students who were starting high school.

“You know, coming up to high school is an anxious time anyway at the best of times, but coming in after being out of school for so long, we want to try and do everything to make them feel welcome and that present from the Lions Club [of Grand Cayman] showing that they care and showing that the school cares is a lovely initiative and we’re really happy to support that,” he said.

Clark said the school has partnered with the Lions Club on many initiatives, including sight testing and charitable events, and Wednesday’s gifts were “just a lovely welcome-back present for our Year Seven students”.

Ragoonath said the club wanted to do something different for back to school for local students and the care packets were a perfect way to send a message to students about COVID-19 while helping them stay safe.

“Cayman has done well in its management of the virus and we, as a Club, want to do our part to help protect students too. It was very satisfying to see the happy faces of the students as we presented them with their care packets. While it is a small gesture, I am sure it will have a lasting impact,” Ragoonath said in the release.

She said the club plans to deliver care packets to other schools soon.