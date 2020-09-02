Tropical Storm Nana moving away from Cayman area

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Tropical Storm Nana is moving away from the Cayman area, but is expected to continue to bring showers and cloudy weather through Thursday, the National Weather Service reported this morning.

In their latest update on the storm, which is moving across the western Caribbean at 17 miles per hour, Cayman forecasters said showers and thunderstorms are expected locally. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman Islands, moving towards the west.

The National Weather Service said that Cayman can expect between 0.5 and 1 inch of rainfall associated with the Nana weather system, and warned that there will be flooding in low-lying areas.

According to a 10am advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, Nana is expected to be upgraded to a hurricane tonight.

The storm, at 10am today, was located about 145 miles east-northeast of Roatan, Honduras. It is expected to approach the coast of Belize tonight or early tomorrow.

Once it makes landfall, the storm’s strength is expected to decrease.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the northern coast of Honduras, from Punta Patuca westward to the Guatemala border, as well as on Roatan and the Bay Islands.

The Belize government has issued a hurricane warning for its coastline, from Belize City southward to the Belize-Guatemala border. Guatemala has issued a tropical storm warning for its coastal area.

Nana’s maximum sustained winds at 10am today were at 60 mph, with stronger gusts at times.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is also issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Omar, located a few hundred miles northwest of Bermuda.

The NHC is also monitoring a low area of pressure located about midway between the Windward Islands and west Africa. The system remains disorganised, but “some development of this system is possible this week as it meanders over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean”, the centre noted.

This system has a 20% chance of further formation within 48 hours, and a 30% chance of development within five days.

Also, a tropical wave has emerged off the coast of Africa, and is expected to merge with a disturbance centred a couple of hundred miles southeast of the Cape Verde Islands in the next day or so. The NHC reported that there was a 60% chance of further formation on this system within five days.