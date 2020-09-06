Dive Site of the Week

Dolphin Drop Off, located between Northwest Point Drop and the popular Orange Canyon, is a very colourful dive site.

The reason for this is simple: As ocean currents slowly move through the area, they accelerate around the island’s underwater corners. This accelerated water brings nutrients essential for life to the many colourful filter feeders living beneath the waves.

Sea rods and sea whips, gorgonians of all sizes, and orange elephant ear sponges thrive in the fast-moving water, bringing vibrant reds, oranges, and greens to this underwater art gallery.

| Jason Washington is an award-winning underwater photographer and owner of Ambassador Divers, a PADI 5-star facility located at the Palm Heights Resort on Seven Mile Beach.