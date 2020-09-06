New film schedule returns to cinemas

After months of no new releases to theatres, studios are finally starting to premiere their latest blockbusters on the big screen once again.

It’s not that we’ve not all been grateful to have access to movies at home, via iTunes and Netflix, but sometimes you really need to see a film the way the gods of Hollywood intended.

There is no greater example of this than the much-anticipated ‘Tenet’, the latest offering from Christopher Nolan of ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Inception’.

Starring John David Washington (son of Denzel), it is another foray into the kind of time-bending, nonlinear stuff for which Nolan has become known. If you saw any of his past films, you’ll know not to consume alcohol before settling in to view ‘Tenet’. As it is, you’ll need to play close attention and expect to be dazzled by the effects that again, should definitely be witnessed in a professional cinema.

Synopsis: A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

‘Tenet’ opened at Camana Bay Cinema on Friday.

Also in the pipeline to be opening soon is Dev Patel (‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘Lion’, ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’) in ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’. Critics are giving this venture a big thumbs-up, which should come as no surprise, as it is directed by the wonderful Armando Iannucci.

This subject matter is a bit of a departure for Iannucci, who cut his teeth on the hilarious Alan Partridge series, starring Steve Coogan, followed by the biting wit of ‘The Thick of It’ and ‘Veep’. Based on the reviews thus far, he has happily moved seamlessly from caustic humour to a feel-good film.

Synopsis: The life of David Copperfield from childhood to maturity, with his own adventures and the web of friends and enemies he meets along his way.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ is expected to open in Cayman some time this month.

For information about upcoming films and to book tickets, visit the Fandango website here.