International Literacy Day message

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the lives of almost everyone on the planet, particularly young people who have had their education disrupted – and sometimes even halted – with the closure of schools.

On Tuesday, the world celebrates International Literacy Day. This year, there will be a particular focus on communities understanding their shared responsibility of ensuring that children continue with their education during this challenging time.

To that end, the World Literacy Foundation is making a special plea to policymakers, advocates, teachers, families and students to join forces and take action.

“It is a common responsibility to ensure children keep learning during and after this global crisis,” the foundation stated.

The LIFE (Literacy is for Everyone) organisation in Cayman plays a very important role in helping school-age children improve their literacy through various means; making sure that they have access to quality reading material, whether they are at school or at home.

As schoolchildren settle back into school this September, LIFE encourages students, parents and family members to continue to work together to encourage them to read, so that their love of reading and learning never stops.

For more information about LIFE, visit here or email [email protected].