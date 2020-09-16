11 police recruits graduate

Eleven Royal Cayman Islands Police Service recruits were officially cleared to begin operational duty when they took part in a graduation ceremony on Monday afternoon.

The recruits, comprising eight women and three men, completed 16 weeks of training and a final exam.

They will now be placed on shifts as needed, a press release from the RCIPS stated.During their first six months on the job, they will participate in a mentorship programme with experienced police officers, who will assist and guide them.

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne addressed the graduating class, the release stated, telling them, “Thank you for stepping up. Policing by its very nature is without doubt one of the best jobs in the world. Every single day is different. You are out there helping people in so many ways, making a difference to people’s lives.

“Be consistent in carrying out your duties. Consistency is comparable to integrity. Doing the right thing all of the time even when no one is watching. Be competent. Enhance your credibility by demonstrating good common sense, sound judgement, technical abilities and professionalism.”

Governor Martyn Roper, who also attended the graduation ceremony, told the recruits, “The overall majority of people in our community want you to be there and need you to be there and your efforts at work will make a difference in people’s lives, which is what we aspire to do in the public service.”

One of the recruits, Police Constable Justina Anderson, was chosen by her classmates to deliver the class’s response, the release noted.

“During her speech, she expressed gratitude to the trainers A/PS Jonathan Kern, PC James Fordyce and Drill Instructor A/PS Odale Mulgrave for all their efforts and for going the extra mile to ensure their success,” the release said.

Kern gave some insight into the training and spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic affected that process, before presenting, with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, the special awards to five recipients who excelled in various areas during training.

Best Academic Achievement Award – PC Shanique Frater

The Resilience Award – PC Angelita Durrant

The Team Spirit Award – PC La-Vann Sheriffe

Best Drill and Deportment – PC Thalia Naranjo

Overall Outstanding Student – PC Shawn Dsouza