Cayman National has closed its Buckingham Square branch to customers as of 15 Sept.

In a press release, the bank said it will retain all staff who worked at the location and redeploy them within the organisation. Cayman National will maintain back office operations and ATM services, with the exception of ATM deposits, at Buckingham Square.

Customers who need to access their safety deposit boxes can do so by emailing [email protected], the bank said.

The bank will also no longer open its remaining four branches on Saturdays. As a result, customers have to use online or remote banking options on the weekends.