In a brief statement Saturday, the RCIPS said that just before 7:15pm on Friday officers arrested Whittaker at the Bodden Town Police Station in relation to an incident that happened at an address on North Side Road last Tuesday.

Police said they also searched Whittaker and his belongings following his arrest and a quantity of ganja was found.

He was further arrested in relation to drug-related offences.

Whittaker remains in custody pending further investigations.