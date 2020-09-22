Workers who lost their jobs in the tourism sector and who are not already receiving a government stipend can now apply for the $1,000-a-month financial assistance. Applicants have until the end of this month to register.

The Ministry of Tourism has reopened registration for the stipend programme for out-of-work Caymanians who have become unemployed due to the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry.

Registration restarted Monday. This is the third round of registrations for the stipend since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Premier Alden McLaughlin stated earlier this month that the government would be extending the stipend until the end of this year at least.

Anyone who has not previously registered can apply online at stipend.ourcayman.ky.

The stipend is only being paid to Caymanians who had been working in the tourism sector in 2019, who are no longer working full-time, and who have not applied already.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, 30 Sept.

According to a government press release, after the deadline has passed, a verification process will begin, which will entail representatives of the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism reaching out to applicants via phone or email.

On the online form, applicants are requested to fill out details of their former employment, their contact information, and their bank account details.

Anyone with questions about the process can contact a call centre, which will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. The call centre can be reached on the following numbers:

526-1252

526-1254

526-1275

526-1276

526-1290

526-1291