A 29-year-old Caymanian man was arrested after Customs and Border Control officers discovered ganja hidden in shipment of canned soups earlier this month.

According to a CBC statement on the incident which occurred on 1 Sept., a shipment of assorted food items which had arrived from Canada was selected for inspection by a customs officer.

The officer found that a number of sealed and labelled soup cans were found to have approximately 15 pounds of ganja.

On 9 Sept., the 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja. He has since been granted bail.

CBC Director Charles Clifford said the investigation into the drug seizure remains active and “could result in further arrests”.