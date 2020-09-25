More than 2,500 antibody tests carried out

Of the 2,557 COVID-19 antibody tests carried out in Cayman, 63 have come back with positive results, according to health officials.

In his latest update on COVID testing results, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee outlined statistics relating to the antibody screenings, which show if a person has ever had coronavirus. The positive results account for 2.5% of the total tests.

Of the positive cases, 38 previously tested positive on a PCR test and six were contacts of previous PCR-positive people. Eight others had a travel history in recent months, and 11 had no identified COVID-19 contact history, Lee said.

He added that he would not be releasing the results of antibody tests in future, although results would continue to be collected.

Lee also reported that all of the 205 PCR tests carried out since Thursday had returned negative results.

The number of people in quarantine in their homes or at a government facility has increased to 349, according to the update.