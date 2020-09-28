Dart withdraws offer for land to house new rugby club

Dart has withdrawn its offer to the Cayman Rugby Football Union to lease land at Camana Bay for the construction of new rugby club facilities.

The news came by way of a joint press release between Dart and the club that was posted to the Dart website.

Local rugby leaders have been seeking an area to expand facilities and earlier this year discussed the possibility of splitting the proposed facility with Cayman Cricket. The option with the most promise appeared to be an agreement with Dart that would have allowed the CRFU to use the land on a peppercorn lease. The land identified sits at the southern end of Camana Bay.

“After more than three years of formal negotiations, Dart and the Rugby Club have been unable to achieve a mutually agreeable lease agreement; As a result, Dart has withdrawn its offer,” the Dart statements reads.

In January, former CRFU President Derek Haines told the Compass he believed the two sides were “very close” to finalising the deal and said architects had already started drawing up plans for the clubhouse. Haines stepped down as rugby union president earlier this year.

Dart says there are no other active plans for the site and added that master planning for the commercial and residential centre is ongoing.

“Dart remains committed to assisting the Rugby Club in its pursuit of an alternate location and those discussions are ongoing,” according to the release.

“Dart believes sport has an important role to play in fostering community spirit and will continue to support the Rugby Club and similar organisations through donations and corporate sponsorship opportunities wherever possible.”

An email sent to CRFU Business Operations, Administrator & Events Manager Caroline Deegan seeking further comment on the statement was not immediately returned.