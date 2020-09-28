Returning traveller tests positive for COVID-19

A traveller returning to the Cayman Islands has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Government Information Services press release issued Monday afternoon.

It marks the only positive result from 293 tests carried out since the last COVID-19 statistics were reported on 25 Sept. Two-hundred and eleven people have now tested positive for COVID-19 this year and two cases remain active, while 208 people have fully recovered.

The person tested positive as part of routine screening on completion of the mandatory quarantine period and is asymptomatic. The person is remaining in isolation.

Worldwide, there are now 33,034,598 people who have tested positive for coronavirus with 302,277 confirmed cases in the last seven days. There have been 996,342 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

India (587,122), the United States (305,412) and Brazil (189,751) have recorded the most new cases over the past week. Cases have also surged in the United Kingdom, prompting lawmakers to consider another round of suppression measures.