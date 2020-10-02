COVID-19 roundup: 1 positive test over last week

The Cayman Islands had one new positive COVID-19 test result reported over the last seven days, according to data provided by Government Information Services.

Those numbers include data provided Thursday evening, where Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported 135 negative test results.

Dr. Lee reported 979 test results between 24 Sept. and 1 Oct. with only the one positive test result. The person who tested positive was a returning traveller who was tested as part of routine screening on completion of the mandatory quarantine period.

That brings the total number of positive COVID-19 test results in Cayman to 211 as of 30 Sept., with 208 of those people having made a full recovery. There is one active, according to Government Information Services, and one death. There have been 39,477 tests carried out since March.