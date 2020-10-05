Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can recognise its subjects.

Two majestic ships

The Cayman Islands is known for its shipbuilders, and these two fine vessels are wonderful examples from its maritime history. This image is from 1938, and depicts the Rembro and the Caymanian III in full sail on the sea.

According to Clinton Ebanks, the Rembro was a schooner, and the Caymanian III was a sloop.

Do you know more about these ships and who built them?

