Hurricane Delta intensified overnight into a category two storm, according to the US-based National Hurricane Center.

The storm was located about 125 miles south of Grand Cayman at 4am Tuesday, according to the NHC. It has maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

The Cayman Islands remains under tropical storm warning. Forecasters on Monday afternoon said they expected the storm to “brush” Grand Cayman’s western coast before announcing Monday evening the system was tracking further north than previously forecast, bringing Delta closer to Grand Cayman.

Tropical storm-force winds are expected to arrive in the Cayman Islands area around 6am, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service. Tropical storm-force winds measuring between 39-73 miles per hour extend outward up to 90 miles away from the centre of the storm. Hurricane winds extend up to 25 miles from the centre.

National Weather Service Director General John Tibbetts gives an update on Tropical Storm Delta. Director General of Cayman's National Weather Service John Tibbetts said the encroaching Tropical Storm Delta appears to be drifting west of the Cayman Islands and, on its current path, the islands will be "spared significant impact".

“Over the next few days, Delta is expected to produce two to four inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts, across portions of the Cayman Islands and western Cuba” according to the NHC. “This rainfall may result in areas of flash flooding and mudslides.”

“Very large” and “potentially dangerous” waves are expected along Grand Cayman’s western and southern coasts and residents are urged to stay away from the shoreline for up to 48 hours, according to the NWS.

Dozens of public and private institutions, including schools, hospitals and businesses will be closed Tuesday. Check the Compass’ live blog for up-to-date information on closures, safety tips and shelters.

Delta is the 25th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It marks the earliest formation of a 25th-named storm on record.

The government of Mexico has extended its hurricane warning westward along the north coast of the Yucatan Peninsula to Dzilam and a warning remains in place for Cozumel.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, Isle of Yout, Punta Herrero to Tulum and Dzilam to Progresso.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Cuban province of La Habana.