Volunteers rally to foster animals ahead of storm

Dozens of volunteers flocked to the Cayman Islands Humane Society on Monday morning to assist with the last-minute fostering of 75 dogs and cats.

“We started at about 7am, and right now it’s about midday and we’ve already fostered two-thirds of the animals here,” said Letty Blanco, the shelter’s operations manager. “Each volunteer has agreed to foster an animal for the next two days.”

The Humane Society put out a call for volunteers on Sunday night, hours after the Cayman Islands was placed under a tropical storm watch.

When Cayman Compass staff arrived at the shelter Monday, there was a long line of volunteers, which continued to grow as more and more people showed up, eager to help.

“We are so grateful for the community support,” said Blanco, who noted that the shelter is prone to flooding.

Of the 75 cats and dogs, 25 animals remained by early afternoon, and due to medical complications or overtly aggressive behaviour, it is unlikely that they will be fostered.

“Those animals will be brought to a secure room upstairs where we will ride out the storm,” said Blanco.