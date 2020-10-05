For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Caribbean Utilities Company says it expects that customers will experience power outages overnight as Tropical Storm Delta impacts the Cayman Islands.

“The company anticipates that there may be isolated interruptions to electricity service overnight due to the projected inclement weather associated with the storm,” according to a statement issued by CUC Monday afternoon.

CUC said potential power outages could last for “an extended period of time”, as the weather conditions may prevent its crews from working safely at heights to conduct repairs.

The company stated that, in such cases, “repairs and restoration would be carried out as soon as the winds abate”.

In the statement, CUC said it “will be prepared with extra power line technicians, crews and control room operators on standby to respond to customers’ calls”.

In the event of an electrical emergency, such as downed power lines and poles, customers are asked to stay as far away as possible, and call 911 immediately so that the emergency services can contact CUC.

The weather system strengthened from a tropical disturbance to a tropical wave, and then to a tropical storm in a matter of hours between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The utility company is advising residents using generators during power cuts to exercise caution.

“Never connect the output of the generator into the electrical breaker panel or household outlets, keep generators outdoors in open spaces, always plug your appliances directly into the generator and avoid overloading,” the company said.

Along with batteries and flashlights, CUC recommends that each resident keep a ‘C’ type fire extinguisher in their home and “never attempt to extinguish an electrical fire with water”.

To report an outage, call 945-1282. To view the progress of a power outage, click here.