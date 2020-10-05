Cayman Airways flight schedule affected by storm

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Cayman Airways has adjusted its flight schedule due to Tropical Storm Delta, projected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Cayman Islands later today.

Tuesday’s repatriation flight, KX3102, to Miami has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 7 Oct., to depart Grand Cayman at 2:30pm. The return flight, KX3103, will depart Miami Wednesday at 6:30pm.

All Sister Islands flights on Tuesday are cancelled.

Monday’s flights between Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands were rescheduled to an earlier time in the day.

Affected passengers should be contacted by a Cayman Airways agent with details about changes, but travellers are encouraged to contact the airline for updates, if necessary.

Change fees have been waived for Sister Islands passengers seeking to voluntarily cancel reservations for travel between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac or Little Cayman on 5-6 Oct.

The Cayman Airways ticket offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will close at 1pm today and remain closed until Wednesday, 7 Oct. at 9am.

The reservations call centre will maintain regular hours, 7am-7pm, Monday-Friday and 9am-5pm on the weekend.

Cayman Airways can be contacted by phone at 949-2311 or at 1-800-422-9626 in the United States.

The airline’s hurricane protection policy can be read at https://www.caymanairways.com/hurricane-protection-policy.