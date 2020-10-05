Cayman’s most recent COVID-19 case has been hospitalised, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported Monday.

The patient, who was reported as symptomatic at Friday’s press conference, has been admitted to hospital, Lee said in a brief statement. This individual was a traveller who had been isolating after arriving on island.

No further information was given on the patient’s condition.

Lee said all 278 COVID-19 tests carried out since Friday had returned negative results. Two positive cases, he said, remain in isolation.

Cayman’s overall COVID-19 cases remain at 213, with 210 fully recovered and two cases active. There was one COVID-19-related death.

According to Monday’s figures, local testing crossed the 40,000 mark, with 40,092 PCR tests conducted since the pandemic reached local shores.

As of Monday evening, there were 247 people in isolation in government facilities, and 79 households isolating at their own homes.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, at Monday’s briefing on Hurricane Delta, said one person was transferred from home isolation to a government isolation facility because of the impending arrival of the storm.

The 79 households where residents are isolating with electronic monitoring devices and geofencing technology will remain under surveillance, officials have said.

Lee said there will be no further test results provided until Wednesday at the earliest.