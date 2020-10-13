Cayman’s lone hospitalised COVID-19 patient remains on a ventilator, local health officials confirmed Tuesday.

The patient’s condition deteriorated last week, requiring additional breathing support, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee had said Friday.

As of Tuesday, nine people, including the person on the ventilator, were considered as active cases, according to the latest results released by Lee.

A student of Red Bay Primary School, who tested positive on Friday, is among those active cases.

Lee, in his brief report Tuesday night, said 420 COVID-19 tests were carried out since his coronavirus update on Monday. None of those tested positive for COVID-19, leaving Cayman’s overall cases at 221. Of those, 211 have fully recovered.

Lee also dismissed a rumour circulating Tuesday that someone who was under quarantine had left home.

“Following an investigation, it was determined that no breach occurred,” the chief medical officer said in his report.

As of Tuesday, Cayman has conducted 42,337 COVID-19 tests.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the Medical Officer of Health, is yet to be released.

According to Public Health officials, all close contacts with the Red Bay student, including individuals not from the primary school, have been screened and asked to remain in isolation.