Immerse yourself in Cayman Cultural Stories night

Happening at The Wharf on Wednesday

There is no question that the culture of Cayman and the arts go hand-in-hand.

Storytelling, quadrille music and dance are all part of the islands’ rich tapestry, and on Wednesday night, you can enjoy a sample of the Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s best performers at The Wharf.

Entertainer, singer and emcee Cheryl Thompson will take guests through an evening of presentations, featuring the likes of Wendee Miller, Jimi La Pierre, and the incomparable Quincy Brown.

Showtime begins at 6:30pm and tickets are $30 per person. The event will be held in the air-conditioned dining area at the legendary restaurant and is guaranteed to entertain young and old.

For more information and to book tickets, visit here or call 949-2231.