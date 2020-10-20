Eclipze celebrates 20th Cut-A-Thon for breast cancer

Every year, Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa in Camana Bay hosts a special event to raise funds for charity, along with offering spa-service deal for October.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the initiative, and so the company has decided to add a twist. Rather than hold its usual cut-a-thon on one day, it is instead inviting willing participants to come in on any day this month to have their hair cut and donated.

The funds generated are given to the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens for its fight against breast cancer, helping people who are unable to financially afford necessary treatments.

Eclipze looks for volunteers who are willing to cut at least 10-12 inches off their hair, or even shave their heads. The goal is for each of them to raise at least $1,000 towards their cuts through sponsorship, and the hair can subsequently be donated to Locks of Love, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair due to medical conditions.

Another way to help is by purchasing one of the T-shirts, masks and other products being promoted by the Lions Club.

Want to treat yourself to a little ‘me’ time? Why not indulge in some of the specials on offer at Eclipze? Choose a water drench facial, a Swedish massage or a combination massage, and for every treatment you book, $5 will be donated to the club.

Men can get in on the act, too! They’ll be ‘in the pink’ when they get their pinky painted pink (yes, we said it), at a cost of $3, which also goes into that charity pot.

“It is a great feeling to know that you could be helping to save someone’s life,” Darla Dilbert, owner of Eclipze, said.

| For more information, email [email protected] or call Darla at 945-1188/916-7274.

Eclipze is located at Suite 6103D, 10 Market Street, Camana Bay.