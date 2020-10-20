For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Bermuda after Epsilon made a northwestward turn on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Epsilon, which is 710 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and is moving north-northwest at 8 mph.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the tropical storm watch issued by the Bermuda Weather Service means that tropical-storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

“A northwestward motion with a slightly faster forward speed is forecast over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Epsilon is forecast to move closer to Bermuda on Thursday and make its closest approach to the island on Friday,” the NHC said in its latest advisory.

The forecast is for gradual strengthening during the next couple of days, with Epsilon expected to be at or near hurricane strength by Thursday.

At present tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 300 miles, primarily to the north of the centre, the NHC added.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by Thursday and large swells generated by Epsilon are expected to affect Bermuda for the next several days.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the NHC said.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure extends from the northwestern to southwestern Caribbean Sea and this disturbance is expected to bring heavy rain to Cayman, central and western Cuba, Jamaica and the Yucatan peninsula through midweek.

There is a 10% chance of tropical cyclone formation for the system, the NHC said.