Epsilon now a Cat 1 hurricane

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Tropical Storm Epsilon was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to further strengthen Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center has said.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Bermuda. The weather system is located about 405 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, and has maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour.

The NHC, in its advisory Wednesday morning, said, Epsilon is moving west-northwest at almost 12 mph.

“A west-northwestward motion at a slower forward speed is expected [Wednesday.] A turn toward the northwest is expected [Wednesday] night, followed by a turn toward the north by Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of Epsilon is forecast to make its closest approach to Bermuda Thursday afternoon or evening,” the NHC said.

Some additional strengthening is possible Wednesday, forecasters said, adding that this will be followed by little change in strength into the weekend.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 435 miles.

“Large swells generated by Epsilon are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the greater Antilles, and the Leeward Islands, and are expected to reach portions of the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the NHC also advised.

The hurricane poses no threat to the Cayman Islands.