Four people were injured at a bar on Seymour Drive around 8:30pm on Friday, police reported.

All four injured parties were taken to hospital, and three have since been discharged, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

One person who sustained stab wounds remains in “serious but stable condition” at Cayman Islands Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and have asked witnesses to contact the George Town station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.