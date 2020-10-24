Tropical depression to bring more rain, possible flooding

Tropical Depression 28 has formed south of Grand Cayman. While the system will bring rain throughout the weekend, it is expected to drift away from the Cayman Islands in the coming days.

A flood warning is expected to remain in effect until Monday evening, with up to two inches of rain possible per day, according to the National Weather Service.

A small craft warning also remains in effect, with wave heights reaching up to 6 feet on Saturday and up to 7 feet on Sunday. This warning is expected to remain in effect until Monday afternoon.

The low-pressure system is forecast to become a tropical storm by Sunday, as it drifts north-northwest this weekend, the US National Hurricane Center reported. A tropical storm watch is in effect for extreme western Cuba.

In addition to the Cayman Islands, heavy rains can also be expected this weekend in Jamaica, western Cuba, the northeast Yucatan Peninsula, southern Florida and the Keys.

The next named storm will be Zeta.